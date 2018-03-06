Emmerdale: Liv and Gabby kill Lisa in shock drugging plot?

"Liv is pushed into something and the consequences are really bad" reveals Isobel Steele

Emmerdale’s Lisa Dingle is left fighting for her life after a prank by teens Liv Flaherty and Gabby Thomas goes horribly wrong next week – have the schoolgirls killed the village matriarch?

Naughty Gabby convinces her friend to swipe some heavy-duty drugs from vet Vanessa Woodfield’s bag so they can play a trick on Daz Spencer, currently trying to woo Gab’s mum Bernice. Despite Liv’s apprehension they steal the ketamine and spike Mr Spencer’s drink – but they’ve poisoned the wrong pint and Lisa collapses in the pub and has to be rushed to hospital.

“Liv is pushed into this by Gabby,” reveals Isobel Steele, who plays the impressionable Ms Flaherty. “She feels pressure to fit and please her friend, but Gabby is very immature and has a nasty streak. The consequences are really bad.”

The Dingles nervously wait for news as doctors demand to know if Lisa has taken any drugs – and Liv stays quiet. But the situation deteriorates when unconscious Lisa has a heart attack and the family fear the worst…

“Gabby tries to take the fall for what happened to Lisa because she feels bad,” continues Steele, “and Liv is forced to listen to her family say how much they hate Gabby not realising Liv herself was also involved.

“Liv feels extremely guilty and no one knows about it. Lisa is a big part of her life, she’s been good to her so it’s a massive betrayal. Liv struggles and it leads to her drinking more than usual and developing unhealthy habits because she feels so bad about it.”

Later in the week, Vanessa panics when Aaron Dingle tells her Lisa had ketamine in her system as she realises the same drug has gone missing from her bag. Could Lisa’s nightmare jeopardise her career?

Will Lisa pull through? How long can Liv stay silent and watch Gabby suffer? And how badly will Liv spiral into bad behaviour following this trauma?

