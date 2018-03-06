Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: Joe confronts Debbie over Ross acid attack

Her vengeful ex knows the truth, but what will he do next?

Debbie Dingle’s involvement in Ross Barton’s acid attack is exposed in Emmerdale next week when Joe Tate discovers the truth and confronts her.

Ross was left with devastating facial scars last month when he was the victim of a shocking assault using corrosive chemicals that Debbie had intended for Joe, as part of her revenge on the Tate tyrant for his vendetta against the Dingles.

Enlisting dodgy drug dealer Simon McManus to “mess Joe up” (her words), Debbie was horrified when sinister Simon got the wrong man and attacked the buff Barton instead. Ross still has no idea who was behind the incident as he struggles to adjust to his injuries, while Debbie has confided in dad Cain who threatened Simon to stay quiet.

Next week, Simon breaks his silence and tells Joe that Debbie paid him to carry out the attack and that he was the intended target, not Ross.

Joe reels from the revelation and fears what else his old flame has got planned, and there’s a tense showdown between the former lovers – how will Debbie react now the manipulative millionaire knows the truth? Does he plan to tell Ross everything? And will Joe allow Simon to dob Debbie in if he gets arrested?

