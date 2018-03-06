EastEnders: Keanu learns the shocking truth about his real dad?

EastEnders’ Taylor family are rocked by the unexpected arrival of Karen’s ex Mitch Baker next week, but even though he’s Keegan’s estranged father its Keanu’s world he threatens to turn upside down as he rakes up a tragic secret from the clan’s past.

Advertisement

Cheeky Mitch turns up at the Arches on Monday, Keanu’s first day on the job as the new mechanic, but the eldest Taylor son doesn’t want him in the Square and sends his mum’s old flame packing after fixing his motor – only he forgets to take the payment.

When Mitch later pops back with the money angry Keanu punches him, revealing his return to the rest of the bolshy brood. Giving Mitch short shrift at first, Karen is soon seduced by her old flame much to Keegan and Keanu’s disgust who demand their mum has nothing to do with the dodgy fella.

Karen can’t resist and when Keanu learns Mitch stayed the night he moves out, not impressed at the possibility of the couple reuniting. In private during next Thursday’s episode, Mitch questions Karen why she has never told Keanu the truth about his real dad and she decides it’s time to come clean.

Keanu refuses to talk to his mum so she doesn’t get the chance, and when Karen and Mitch later discuss this seemingly sinister chapter from the Taylors’ past, Keegan overhears the shocking truth about his half-brother’s biological father…

What has Karen been hiding from Keanu and his siblings all these years? Will Keegan tell Keanu what he overheard? And could shifty Mitch use this situation to his advantage as he attempts to worm his way back into the Taylors?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.