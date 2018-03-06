EastEnders: “Kat is dead!” – Big Mo returns with shock for Stacey

Stacey Fowler receives devastating about her cousin Kat Moon in next week’s EastEnders when word reaches Albert Square the leopard-print loving lady is dead. But is everything all as it seems?

Advertisement

Big Mo Harris is desperately trying to get in touch with Stacey, and in next Friday’s episode Mrs Fowler starts to worry when she sees she’s got a load of missed calls from her relative.

Unable to track her down, Stacey wonders what’s going on but when she gets home later that day she’s surprised to find Big Mo herself in the flesh waiting for her. And it’s then she drops the bombshell – Mo’s granddaughter and Stacey’s cousin Kat is dead…

Presumably, there’s more going on here as Jessie Wallace’s imminent return to the cast as Kat has been heavily publicised, so what’s the real story? Has Kat faked her death? Is Mo in on it? Stacey’s mum Jean (Gillian Wright) is also set to make a full-time return to Walford, is she part of an elaborate scam Kat is pulling?

And what of Hayley Slater, the long-lost family member being used by Stacey in her bitter divorce battle from Martin – is she connected to Kat’s ‘demise’?

Kat’s fate was certainly in doubt last year in the cliffhanger to her and Alfie’s spin-off series Redwater, which ended with Mrs Moon apparently drowning. But EastEnders boss John Yorke put fans’ minds at rest when he announced Wallace’s comeback at Christmas, jokingly confirming that “Kat took swimming lessons as a child.”

All will be revealed in the coming weeks, as the Slater women return to their rightful place at the heart of the drama in Walford…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.