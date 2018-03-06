EastEnders: Jessie Wallace and Lacey Turner speak out on the Slaters’ reunion

Jessie Wallace has spoken out for the first time about her return to EastEnders as Kat Slater.

“I’m so excited to be back in Albert Square, and knowing what [show boss] John Yorke has in store for the Slaters, it’s a really exciting time to be here,” the actress says in the new issue of Radio Times. “Add to that working alongside Lacey [Turner], Laila [Morse] and Gillian [Wright] again, I couldn’t have asked for more.”

Speaking about her feelings at getting back into character, Wallace added: “As soon as I put on her leopard-print coat, slipped on her shoes and added her red lipstick, Kat was back!”

EastEnders looks set to launch a new mystery in next week’s episodes when Mo returns to Walford with shock news for Stacey that Kat has died. But fans of the soap will have to wait and see to discover how Mo’s bombshell leads to Kat’s eventual return.

BBC1 drama Redwater saw Kat’s life left hanging in the balance after she came to blows with killer son Dermot. But the cancellation of the spin-off drama meant that viewers remain without an answer as to whether she survived.

EastEnders boss John Yorke has, though, announced that Kat will soon be back in the Square, alongside Mo (Laila Morse) and Jean (Gillian Wright).

On the topic of her screen family’s comeback, Lacey Turner – who plays Stacey – adds: “I have loved every minute of having the Slaters reunited. We have laughed so much, it’s like they have never been away. I think it’s fair to say that things aren’t going to be quiet in Walford now number 31 is full of Slater women.”

