EastEnders: Ian wants Mel back – but Jack wants Mel!

Ian Beale returns to EastEnders next week after a visit to New Zealand, and he’s got a new attitude, a new beard, and a new mission – to win back old flame Mel Owen!

Even a clash with arch-enemy Masood Ahmed over his hijacking of the chippy to sell his samosas can’t dampen Mr Beale’s newfound fire, as he arranges a drink with Mel to discuss shared business opportunities. Ian clearly sees it as more of a date than she does, and is put out when Jack Branning joins them.

Unfortunately, Ian fails to impress his ex when she witnesses another skirmish with Masood that’s ends embarrassingly for her former husband, making the possibility of a romantic union even less likely than it already was – which is saying something…

Despite this, Ian goes for it and next Tuesday he lays his heart on the line, telling Mel he thinks they should give their relationship another go. Has he forgotten their ill-fated marriage lasted minutes because he lied his daughter was dying to keep her from leaving him?

Kathy is concerned her son is pursuing Mel again while Billy Mitchell encourages Jack to make a move on the ballsy blonde, convinced the club owner is keen. But frustrated Jack gets nowhere – there’s definitely been some flirting between the pair, but is Mel worried about her son Hunter not accepting his mum moving on with another man? Or could she seriously be considering Ian’s offer?!

