Coronation Street: Sophie Thompson debuts as clairvoyant Rosemary

Is Rosemary really communicating with the ghosts of Weatherfield past?

Coronation Street has given us a first look at Sophie Thompson as Rosemary, a crazy clairvoyant client of Audrey Roberts who claims to have a message from the hairdresser’s dead husband Alf – and he’s not the only ghost she’s heard from…

When Audrey gets chatting to psychic Rosemary next Monday and she mentions her dear, departed Alfie, she’s taken in hook, line and sinker, despite daughter Gail Platt and colleague Maria Connor’s reservations.

Making an appointment with Rosemary a few days later, the medium insists to Mrs Roberts that as well as being in touch with the former councillor and king of the corner shop, she also has a message from one of Gail’s dead husbands…

Is it killer Richard Hillman? Or tragic Michael Rodwell trying to let the world know the truth about Pat Phelan? Or are we going further back and it’s Brian Tilsley trying to get in touch?

Corrie have teased Rosemary is quirky and perhaps not be trusted. Could Audrey and Gail be the victim of a scam, or are the cobbles genuinely haunted?

Thompson, who also played Phil Mitchell’s abusive ex Stella Crawford in EastEnders and has numerous TV, film and stage credits to her name including Detectorists, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Guys and Dolls, makes her first appearance on Monday 12 March.

