Coronation Street: Billy returns next week – and is saved by the Barlows

Missing Billy Mayhew is found lurking around Coronation Street next week, and it’s Peter Barlow of all people who persuades him to clean up his act and return to his foster daughter Summer Spellman.

Having spiralled into drug addiction to cope with the injuries incurred during a violent showdown with Peter upon discovering the vicar was responsible for his sister Susan’s death, Billy did a runner leaving Summer behind and sparking a desperate search.

Next Monday, pub landlord Peter spies Billy in Eileen Grimshaw’s backyard on the new CCTV system he’s installing, and catches him trying to rob from his former landlady while everyone’s out. Confessing he’s trying to stay off the drugs, Billy insists to concerned Peter he feels he’s let everyone down and doesn’t want to be found.

Peter begs Billy to stay put and tracks Eileen down – but when they return Mr Mayhew has taken off with cash from her tea caddy…

On Wednesday Summer gets pal Amy Barlow to help her look for her foster dad on the streets but the girls end up in a dangerous situation. Thankfully, Billy hands himself into the police and Summer is relieved he’s been found.

The biggest shock comes when Adam Barlow arrives at the police station and announces he is Billy’s lawyer – admitting he secretly got Mr Mayhew hooked on painkillers as revenge for his mum’s death, Adam apologises and as a way of wiping the slate clean agrees to help him get back on the straight and narrow.

Back at home, Billy is still struggling from withdrawal symptoms, but Eileen visits with the Bishop and announces they’ve arranged a stint in rehab.

Is Billy’s nightmare really over? And have the Barlows really forgiven him?

