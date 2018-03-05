Neighbours finally casts Chloe Brennan

As we say farewell to one member of Neighbours’ Brennan family, another turns up to take their place in Ramsay Street with the news viewers are about to meet Chloe, younger sister of Mark, Aaron and Tyler, played by April Rose Pengilly.

The buff boys’ kid sister, daughter of Faye and Russell, has been talked about for many years and makes her first appearance on 27 March, following the recent departure of big brother Tyler who is now behind bars.

Chloe is set to ruffle some feathers and cause trouble for Mark and Aaron when she arrives in Erinsborough unexpectedly, with bosses teasing some saucy antics and a cat fight are on the cards.

Pengilly is the daughter of Kirk, founder member of legendary Aussie rock band INXS. Speaking about her new role, the actress said: “I am so excited to be joining the Neighbours family. Chloe is one of the most fun, interesting roles I’ve ever been offered. I’m already having a ball playing her.”

The part of Chloe is Pengilly’s first regular TV role, but she has made guest appearances in many Australian series and films including Peter Allen: Not the Boy Next Door, Brock and LBF.

Neighbours continues weekdays on Channel 5 at 1.45pm and 5.30pm.