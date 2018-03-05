Accessibility Links

Daniel Kaluuya had the perfect response to an awkward red carpet question at the Oscars

The Black Panther star was nominated for his role in Get Out

Daniel Kaluuya at the Oscars

Best Actor nominee Daniel Kaluuya has earned widespread praise for his perfect comeback to a red carpet interviewer.

Black Panther star Kaluuya was nominated for an Oscar for his leading role in Get Out – Jordan Peele’s groundbreaking horror movie which undermines classic movie tropes and explores race relations in America.

But on the red carpet at the Academy Awards, a Sky journalist told the actor that Get Out “ticks a lot of boxes, in some ways”.

“We’re not boxes, though,” Kaluuya responded.

“Articulating the black experience isn’t a box. We’re articulating our truth. We’re human beings.”

The question left a lot of people with their jaws hanging open – but Kaluuya’s answer was spot on.

