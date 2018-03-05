Daniel Kaluuya had the perfect response to an awkward red carpet question at the Oscars

The Black Panther star was nominated for his role in Get Out

Best Actor nominee Daniel Kaluuya has earned widespread praise for his perfect comeback to a red carpet interviewer.

Black Panther star Kaluuya was nominated for an Oscar for his leading role in Get Out – Jordan Peele’s groundbreaking horror movie which undermines classic movie tropes and explores race relations in America.

But on the red carpet at the Academy Awards, a Sky journalist told the actor that Get Out “ticks a lot of boxes, in some ways”.

Fair play to Daniel Kaluuya on this intelligent, impassioned response… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FzeMrIyG0l — Terri White (@Terri_White) March 5, 2018

“We’re not boxes, though,” Kaluuya responded.

“Articulating the black experience isn’t a box. We’re articulating our truth. We’re human beings.”

The question left a lot of people with their jaws hanging open – but Kaluuya’s answer was spot on.

I've watched this clip five times and I'm still left speechless by the offensiveness and downright racism of the interviewer suggesting #GetOut "ticks a lot of boxes". Massive kudos to Daniel Kaluuya in the way he handled it, but it's still a gobsmackingly awful interview. https://t.co/7jB6q2gYG7 — Zoe Margolis (@girlonetrack) March 5, 2018

Daniel Kaluuya’s response to the truly terrible question posed by Sky Cinema red carpet reporter was priceless. “Nah, it doesn’t tick boxes” — Millbot Universe3000 (@TheMillBot) March 5, 2018

Give Daniel Kaluuya an award for that red carpet interview please #AcademyAwards — Yas U (@YazzieU) March 5, 2018

Daniel Kaluuya shutting down dumb interview questions about 'ticking boxes' 👊 #oscars @skycinemauk — Grace Douetil (@Grace_Douetil) March 5, 2018

Daniel Kaluuya is wearing a flawless tuxedo, but just gave an even more note-perfect interview in the face of questioning that it would be charitable to call clumsy. A genuine star, class act. #redcarpet #oscars — Andrew Robertson (@drewoffofeff) March 5, 2018