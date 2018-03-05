Coronation Street: Phelan saved from death – but will Eileen discover the truth later this week?

Pat was rescued in the nick of time by Tim, but the net is closing in

Coronation Street killer Pat Phelan narrowly escaped death when Tim Metcalfe saved him from drowning in concrete at the mill development site, unaware the bad boy builder was trying to cover up his crimes.

Fans had been teased Pat’s accident could spell the end of the cobbles cad as a recent sneak preview showed him sneak out to move the bodies of victims Andy Carver and Vinny Ashford from the lake near the mill to stop it being drained and the corpses getting discovered.

Thanks to a very nasty storm and a vibrating phone, Pat’s secret mission to move the stiffs was scuppered.

Dropping the bodies, and himself, off some slippery scaffolding, into the foundations and accidentally knocking the machine that switched on the concrete, Phelan’s fate looked as grim as the weather as he lost consciousness drowning in unset concrete.

Meanwhile, Eileen was beside herself with worry for her husband’s safety as he hadn’t turned up to the ‘Getting to know Pat’ party back on the street, and despite not being the bald-headed bruiser’s biggest fan Tim Metcalfe agreed to drive her to the building site to see what the hold-up was.

With seconds to spare, Tim surveyed the scene and pulled his arch-enemy to safety and Phelan was carted off in an ambulance. Surviving his brush with death, Pat had to spin yet another web of deceit to his missus as to what he was really up to, and fobbed Eileen off that the developer was breathing down his neck and he was forced to do some sneaky overtime – handily doubling up as a reason for Eileen not to reveal her hubby was on site after hours.

Later this week, Tim confronts Eileen with the truth about Phelan’s involvement in the Calcutta Street flats scam and how he conned their neighbours out of their savings and lied for months. But faced with the truth, Eileen stuns Tim by begging him to keep quiet…

Will Tim agree? Is Eileen playing a long game and trying to catch Pat out herself? Has this piqued her suspicions following Phelan’s daughter Nicola Rubinstein’s warning? Are Andy and Vinny’s bodies buried forever? And could Eileen herself be in danger from her homicidal other half?

