EastEnders: Keegan’s dad Mitch arrives in Walford – first pics

EastEnders has given us the first look at Keegan Baker’s dad, Mitch, who arrives in Albert Square later this month – with trouble not far behind him.

Advertisement

Roger Griffiths will play the teen tearaway’s estranged parent in a handful of episodes and makes his first appearance on Monday 12 March. Mistrustful Mitch claims his van needed repairing and turns up at the Arches garage where he’s reunited with stepson Keanu Taylor.

Karen’s eldest lad isn’t pleased to see Mitch and the rest of the family aren’t exactly rolling out the red carpet either…it looks like his visit could prove to be bad news for the bolshy brood.

It’s the first time we’ve met any of the fathers of Karen’s six kids, but what will his presence reveal about the chaotic clan’s past? What happened between Mitch and Karen? And is Keegan’s old man as hot-headed as the lad himself?

Griffiths, whose numerous TV credits include Casualty, Holby City and Doctors, said of his new role: “I had a brilliant time and the actors who make up the Taylors made me feel at home instantly. They are an established, tight-knit family, so coming in as Mitch – the wild card – meant I had to hit the ground running!”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.