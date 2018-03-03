Accessibility Links

Victoria viewers praise Jenna Coleman’s portrayal of post-natal depression

Fans congratulated the ITV drama for subtly tackling the mental health issue

Jenna Coleman received a royal round of applause after episode four of Victoria.

In ITV’s period drama, Coleman portrayed the British queen struggling following the birth of her second child – and many have taken her struggles as a powerful depiction of post-natal depression.

And some just wanted to give Victoria support when it seemed she had nowhere to turn…

But then the queen confided in Duchess of Buccleuch, with Dame Diana Rigg’s character telling Victoria she was “not the first women to struggle”. And it was just what Victoria and viewers needed.

And then the Duchess even gave the queen the CUTEST puppy of all time

In summary:

