Home and Away: Ash grieves for Kat and the River Boys return to track down Robbo

Home and Away’s Ash Ashford says goodbye to Kat Chapman, who died while pregnant with their child, in emotional upcoming scenes. But the grieving guy swears revenge on Robbo, who he blames for Kat’s demise, and enlists the help of the notorious River Boys gang.

Summer Bay reels at the loss of local copper Kat, tragically killed in a car crash that occurred as she and lover Robbo went on the run. Amnesiac Robbo, who was being held by the police for killing Dennis Novak in an attempt to cover up his true identity of hitman Beckett Reid, left Kat to die when she begged him to keep running to avoid jail.

Ash wants vengeance for the mother of his child and his unborn baby, and manages to track down Robbo with mate Justin Morgan’s help – only for their violent altercation to end when the runaway killer punches the agitated Ashford and gives him the slip.

As the locals gather for the funeral of Kat and the baby, the sight of the two coffins is too much for Ash to cope with and he storms out of the church, gripped with raw grief.

Obsessed with making Robbo pay, Ash calls in some old friends for help – the River Boys. The rough and ready gang of geezers were a fixture in the Bay for many years and a favourite with fans, memorably headed by Ash’s old mate Darryl ‘Brax’ Braxton.

Now a new branch of the bruisers led by dangerous Dean Thompson come to Ash’s aid, marking the return of the River Boys to the show. But as Justin warns Ash against taking on Robbo, will the quest for payback end in more death? And how will the residents of Summer Bay react to having the River Boys back in the community?

Home and Away airs these scenes the week beginning Monday 12 March, and continues weekdays on Channel 5 at 1.15pm and 6pm.