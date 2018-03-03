Accessibility Links

Coronation Street: watch Pat Phelan panic as a body emerges from the lake – see the full scene

The corpses are coming back to haunt Pat - get a sneak peek of the drama

Coronation Street villain Pat Phelan (Connor McIntyre) has been thrown into a state of panic by news that the lake at the Mill site is now being pumped of water. As Corrie fans know, this is the site where Phelan disposed of the corpses of both Vinny Ashford and Andy Carver. So the murderous builder is obviously desperate to make sure that his crimes remain hidden.

Not that there’s much chance of that – in this new preview clip, you can see Phelan attempting to distract the work force as he spots one of the bodies emerging from the water.

So is this the shock moment that the truth finally comes out about Pat’s sins?

Watch the clip from Monday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

