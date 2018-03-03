Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street trauma: Tyrone relives Kirsty nightmare as he gets emotional with Gemma – watch the scene

Coronation Street trauma: Tyrone relives Kirsty nightmare as he gets emotional with Gemma – watch the scene

An upset Ty has a heart to heart with Gemma - get a sneak peek

Screen Shot 2018-03-03 at 08.41.18

Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) will open up to Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) on Coronation Street this week as he relives his nightmare relationship with abusive Kirsty Soames.

Advertisement

With Tyrone fearing that daughter Ruby has inherited her mother’s violent streak, the concerned dad gets tearful while sharing a couple of cans with new-found friend Gemma.

Screen Shot 2018-03-03 at 08.40.41

With Fiz having taken Hope to live at Chesney’s thanks to fears over Ruby’s behaviour, Ty frets about the future as he discusses past traumas.

You can watch the scene from Friday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

Screen Shot 2018-03-03 at 08.41.18
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Capalday

Watch Peter Capaldi’s best Doctor Who moments in this truly epic video

imagenotavailable1

Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne once waited tables at the British Soap Awards

imagenotavailable1

Emmerdale: Rik Makarem – Nikhil to reject baby Molly following Gennie’s death

imagenotavailable1

Michael Palin to narrate The Clangers remake

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more