Coronation Street trauma: Tyrone relives Kirsty nightmare as he gets emotional with Gemma – watch the scene

An upset Ty has a heart to heart with Gemma - get a sneak peek

Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) will open up to Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) on Coronation Street this week as he relives his nightmare relationship with abusive Kirsty Soames.

With Tyrone fearing that daughter Ruby has inherited her mother’s violent streak, the concerned dad gets tearful while sharing a couple of cans with new-found friend Gemma.

With Fiz having taken Hope to live at Chesney’s thanks to fears over Ruby’s behaviour, Ty frets about the future as he discusses past traumas.

You can watch the scene from Friday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.