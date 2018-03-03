Accessibility Links

Coronation Street: David discovers that Martin is moving overseas – watch the scene

Coronation Street: David discovers that Martin is moving overseas – watch the scene

News that Martin is emigrating leaves David shocked



David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) is in for a shock on next week’s Coronation Street when he learns that dad Martin is moving overseas.

You can get a sneak peek look at the upcoming drama below as Gail breaks the news that Martin is emigrating to New Zealand and that his girlfriend is having a baby.



As Corrie fans know, Martin is set to make a return to Corrie in the weeks ahead, with Sean Wilson reprising the role for the first time since 2005.

Martin’s comeback is linked to a controversial upcoming storyline in which David is the victim of sexual assault, the first time Coronation Street has tackled the topic of male rape.

You can watch the scene from Friday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street.








