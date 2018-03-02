How to buy tickets for Tom Jones in concert this summer

Here's where and when the one and only Sir Tom will be playing in the UK in 2018

Sir Tom Jones will be wowing fans with his greatest hits at concerts in London and Edinburgh this summer.

Advertisement

He has joined the star-studded line-up at Hampton Court Palace Festival, which already includes Gary Barlow, Lionel Ritchie, Jools Holland and Paloma Faith, and will play two nights at the intimate 3,000 seat auditorium.

Jones will also headline the Edinburgh Summer sessions, a new concert series in August.

Full details are below:

Thursday 21 June 2018 – Hampton Court Palace, London

Friday 22 June 2018 – Hampton Court Palace, London

Monday 6 August – Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh

Tickets go on sale on Friday 23 February at 9am – click here to buy your tickets!

To get you in the mood, here’s Sir Tom singing Delilah back in 1973. Check out the tan.