Meet Gogglebox family the Plummers

Meet Gogglebox family the Plummers

Everything you need to know about Bristolian brothers Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan

Who are they?

Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan are the three brothers who joined Gogglebox in series eight. 

Where do they live and what do they do?

The Plummers are based in Bristol. And they’re football mad. In fact, Hereford FC fans might recognise one of the three Ts: Tristan (who normally sits on the right on the brothers’ couch) plays as a winger for the club.

Twaine Plummer is also a footballer, for Bradford Town.

Since the brothers are so close, they share a twitter account – follow them on @Goggleboxbros if you want to see a lot of Gogglebox-related news. And if you want to catch the brothers behind-the-scenes then follow Tremaine on Instagram (@trem_endous):

That time of the week again 😏📽📷🎥 @twaineaplummer @trissy101 @aceclothing_uk 👌🏾😎

A post shared by Tremaine Plummer (@trem_endous) on

