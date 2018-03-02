Accessibility Links

Meet Gogglebox family the Delaney-Ellwoods

Everything you need to know about Jeffrey, Toni, Elizabeth and Jess from Dorset

Who are they?

Jeffrey (70), Toni (52), Elizabeth (15) and Jess (20) make up this Dorset family. Thanks to their well-spoken accents, they’re the ones many see as the natural successors to departed “posh couple” Steph and Dom.

Where do they live and what do they do?

While Toni’s job remains a mystery, we know Jeffrey is a retired chief executive from the chemical industry. And eldest daughter Jess works as a creative advertiser. 

Stay up to date on social media

Like most Gogglebox families, they have a joint twitter account (@DelaneyEllwood) where they post – you guessed it – a lot of retweets about Gogglebox. However, Jess has recently set up her own Twitter page (@jessdelaney_el).

Gogglebox series nine starts on Channel 4 at 9pm on Friday 24th February

