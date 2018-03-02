How to buy tickets for Emeli Sandé’s UK concerts 2018

Here's where you can see the Scottish soul-pop queen this summer

Emeli Sandé has announced two UK concerts this summer.

Advertisement

The Scottish chart-topper will be playing Scarborough and London in July.

Sandé has had a string of hits including two UK number one singles, dueting with Professor Green on one and Labrinth on the other.

She released her most recent EP, “Kingdom Coming”, in November 2017.

Sandé’s London gig is one of the 2018 Greenwich Meantime Music Concerts, a series of open-air performances at the Old Royal Naval College also featuring Tom Jones, Noel Gallagher, Steps and classical crossover group II Divo.

“The Old Royal Naval College is such a beautiful location for a concert and it’s a real treat to be performing on the line-up alongside all of these incredible acts,” said Sandé. “I’ll be performing music from across my career, as well as some new songs and a few surprises, and I’m sure it’ll be a really special occasion.”

Where and when is Sandé playing?

Tuesday 3 July 2018 – Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich, London

Thursday 5 July 2018 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Tickets are on sale now from from ticketmaster.co.uk

Advertisement

To get you in the mood, here’s the video of Higher, a single from Kingdom Coming.