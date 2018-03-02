Emmerdale Robron crisis – Aaron and Robert threatened by face from the past

Emmerdale has revealed more Robron drama is on the way, despite the characters’ recent happy reunion. But rather than have fan favourites Aaron Dingle and Robert Sugden cheat on each other yet again, this time the threat comes thanks to a mysterious blast from the past.

A sinister character will turn their lives upside down and jeopardise their future and bring trouble to their lives. With a summer wedding on the cards, could this unwelcome arrival scupper the nuptials Robron fans have been patiently waiting for?

Show bosses are keeping quiet on any further details, but have teased the character brings danger to Aaron and Robert’s lives. Is their violence on the cards as Robert’s feud with Joe Tate escalates? Could someone from Aaron’s time in prison turn up in the village with a score to settle? Will they be connected to Aaron’s sister Liv Flaherty?

Perhaps it’s a character viewers are already familiar with set to make a dramatic return, but who? Rascal Robert has rubbed so many people up the wrong way over the years, it seems more likely this all stems from one of his old vendettas. More will be revealed as the storyline plays out over the spring…

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below.

