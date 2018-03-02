Emmerdale: Liv turns to alcohol in dark new storyline

Emmerdale are lining up a dark new storyline for Liv Flaherty when the troubled teen turns to alcohol after a trick played with her and best mate Gabby Thomas goes disastrously wrong.

The show has revealed the ill-advised childish prank gets out of hand with serious repercussions for the schoolgirls, who end up in a whole heap of trouble.

Liv then faces an uncertain future and struggles with the consequences of her actions which pushes the teenager to drinking in order to blot out the pain she’s going through.

Emmerdale producer Iain MacLeod has said of Liv’s upcoming plot: “It is going to be quite big and dark in places. Isobel Steele, who plays Liv, is a rare find and we will be exploring the limits of her acting skills to the extreme. I’ve no doubt she will smash it.”

Liv has already hit the bottle and regretted it, when she necked some of Lawrence White’s whiskey unaware Robert Sugden had laced it with drugs during his feud with the White clan resulting in Liv fighting for her life in hospital.

Will there be similar drama ahead as she self destructs this spring?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below.

