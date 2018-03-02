Emmerdale: Charity reveals a dark secret to Vanessa

Emmerdale’s Charity Dingle is set to reveal a huge secret from her past that will put the popular character in a whole new light.

The show has teased the Woolpack co-landlady will open up to girlfriend Vanessa Woodfield this spring about something she has never shared before, setting an exciting new storyline in motion for the couple as they try to cope with the shock.

Charity’s bombshell is said to explain how she became the feisty, troubled woman she is today, but it could threaten her relatively new romance with vet Vanessa. After going public as a couple following months of flirty games, will Charity jeopardise their future with what she has to say? Or could it go the other way and bring the girls closer together?

It sounds like cheeky Charity will be showing her vulnerable side as this plot unfolds in the coming months, and she’ll be in desperate need of support when she comes clean. But will Vanessa be able to provide what she needs? Or is the nature of Charity’s secret something so shocking it tears them apart?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below.

