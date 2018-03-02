Coronation Street Kana drama: Kate and Rana reunite – will they now go public with their relationship?

The pair declared their love for each other - but where do they go from here?

#Kana fans have had their wish granted on Coronation Street thanks to the reunion of Kate Connor and Rana Nazir. But will the pair be able to stay together?

Friday’s Corrie double bill saw the pair admit their love for each other after Rana revealed that her marriage to Zeedan is purely a financial arrangement.

The fan favourites then ended up back in each other’s arms, just as Zeedan walked through the door and caught them kissing.

Tired of her sham relationship, Rana told Zee that she and Kate are in love, so it’s now up to him whether he wants to continue with the marriage of convenience deal.

Sophie, meanwhile, remains oblivious to what’s going on and was later seen confiding in Sally that she is really falling for Kate.

Next week’s episodes of Corrie see Sophie inviting Kate round for tea in the belief that their futures lie together.

But when Sally raises a toast to Sophie and her new girlfriend, Kate realises that she needs to put an end to things.

Asking to speak to Sophie alone, Kate opts to let her go. But, in doing so, will she also admit that she’s in love with Rana?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

