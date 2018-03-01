Accessibility Links

How to buy tickets to Disney On Ice Worlds of Enchantment

Here's everything you need to know to get tickets to the Disney ice-skating extravaganza

Disney on Ice (Getty, MH)

Disney On Ice is back for 2018, presenting Disney On Ice Worlds of Enchantment. Tickets are on sale now and it’s set to be an evening full to the brim of family fun and entertainment, bringing your favourite Disney films to life.

The live arena show kicks off with a Fit to Dance pre-show party, and the main live show transports the audience to four different locations, including Andy from Toy Story’s bedroom and Ariel’s underwater kingdom.

Disney On Ice features Disney and Disney Pixar characters from film favourites like Cars, Finding Nemo, Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Toy Story, blending the old stories and characters with the new.

Disney on Ice (Getty, MH)
Disney on Ice (Getty, MH)
Disney on Ice (Getty, MH)

Your all-time favourite characters like Belle and Ariel will be gliding across the rink along with new faces like Lightning McQueen, Elsa, and many more.

Disney On Ice Worlds of Enchantment will visit the following venues. Click on the links for further information.

15-18 March – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

21-25 March – Leeds, First Direct Arena

28 March-1 April – Birmingham, Genting Arena

4-8 April – London, SSE Arena Wembley

11-15 April – Liverpool Echo Arena 

18-22 April – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

25-29 April – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena 

2-6 May – Aberdeen, AECC BHGE Arena 

Watch the trailer here:

