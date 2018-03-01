How to buy tickets for Cornbury Music Festival 2018

Oxfordshire's country fair with a rock 'n' roll twist is back - and Alanis Morissette is headlining

2017’s Cornbury was billed as the last but there’s good news for fans of the Oxfordshire festival: Cornbury is back for a 15th year.

Alanis Morissette, UB40 and Pixie Lott will all be on the bill in 2018.

Cornbury Music Festival began in 2004 and has seen appearances from Amy Winehouse, Blondie, Tom Jones, Robert Plant, Bryan Ferry and Hugh Laurie.

A country fair with a rock ‘n’ roll twist, it prides itself on being a festival for all the family. The four music stages boast an eclectic line-up, from reggae to folk, hip-hop to disco.

And it attracts all sorts – from the Chipping Norton set to Morris dancers, farmers to fashionistas.

Here’s why you should join them this year.

When is it?

13 to 15 July 2018

Where is it?

Great Tew Park, Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire

Who’s headlining?

Alanis Morissette will be headlining on Saturday 14 July. UB40 will be topping the bill on Friday 13 and Deptford royalty Squeeze will be closing the party on Sunday night.

Who else will be playing?

Dutch jazz singer Caro Emerald, Jamaican reggae superstar Jimmy Cliff, Italian chart-topper Zucchero, rock singer Marc Cohn, Israeli starlet Irit, Memphis soul five-piece Southern Avenue and Chicago soul sweetheart Mavis Staples.

Acts from closer to home include Glaswegian pop-rockers Deacon Blue, Cornbury favourite Amy Macdonald, Ireland’s breaking blues girl Grainne Duffy, Pixie Lott, TOWIE star Megan McKenna (who’s currently smashing the country music circuit) and 80s queen Mari Wilson & The New Wilsations.

Local Oxfordshire blues band Danny & The Champions of The World and house band STAKS with a very special local guest complete this year’s line-up.

What else is there?

The Berk’s Nest Comedy Emporium, a children’s area with a programme of workshops, gourmet festival caterers, an emerging talent stage from Caffe Nero, arts and crafts stalls, a fairground, a therapy and massage zone and a Disco Shed.

How much are tickets

You can buy day or weekend tickets with or without camping.

Day tickets cost £70 for adults, £40 for young people and over 70s and £15 for children

Weekend tickets cost £180 for adults or £215 with camping; £95 for young people or over 70s, or £125 with camping; £30 for children or £35 with camping.

VIP options are also available. Tickets are on sale at eventim.co.uk