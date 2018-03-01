How to buy tickets for the Dancing On Ice 2018 UK tour

Here's everything you need to know to get tickets for the frozen extravaganza

After a four-year absence, Dancing On Ice has returned to ITV, delivering ambitious routines and spectacular stunts to our living rooms every Sunday evening – as well as another welcome dose of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Advertisement

This means that the much-loved Dancing On Ice UK tour is also back, starring ice-dancing champions, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean. The acclaimed ice-skating duo are to be judging the show, and will even be hitting the ice themselves.

If the celebrity ice-dancing contest’s comeback has got you on the look out for more ice-skating magic, the live tour is definitely set to deliver, with celebrities and professionals gliding effortlessly around the rink, and putting any of our own ice-skating efforts this winter to shame.

It’s not just the Ice Panel Judges who will have their say – the audience are able to vote for their favourite couple on their phones, and the winning couple will perform their grand finale at the end of the show.

The Dancing On Ice Tour will visit the following venues. Click on the links for tickets and further details:

23-25 March – London The SSE Arena, Wembley

27-29 March – Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

30 March-1 April – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

3-4 April – Manchester Arena

6-8 April – Glasgow The SSE Hydro

10-12 April – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

13-15 April – Birmingham Arena Birmingham

Advertisement

Watch ITV’s Dancing On Ice 2018 trailer here: