How to buy tickets for The Rolling Stones UK & Ireland “No Filter” tour 2018
Don't miss out on The Stones' first UK live show since 2013
Rolling Stones fans rejoice – the rock icons are embarking on their first UK and Ireland tour for five years.
The rock legends will play six dates in May and June, including Dublin, Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh and London.
Last year fans were left disappointed when the Stones couldn’t bring their “No Filter” tour to the UK because there were no suitable venues available.
Here are the dates and venues:
Where and when are they playing?
Dublin’s Croke Park – 17 May 2018
London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park – 22 May 2018
Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground – 5 June 2018
Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium – 9 June 2018
Cardiff’s Principality Stadium – 15 June 2018
London’s Twickenham Stadium – 19 June 2018
When will tickets go on sale?
Tickets will be available from ticketmaster.co.uk on Friday 2 March at 10am
Fans who have signed up to their official mailing list will be able to buy presale tickets from midnight on Monday 26 February.
