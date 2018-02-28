How to buy tickets for The Rolling Stones UK & Ireland “No Filter” tour 2018

Don't miss out on The Stones' first UK live show since 2013

Rolling Stones fans rejoice – the rock icons are embarking on their first UK and Ireland tour for five years.

Advertisement

The rock legends will play six dates in May and June, including Dublin, Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh and London.

Last year fans were left disappointed when the Stones couldn’t bring their “No Filter” tour to the UK because there were no suitable venues available.

Here are the dates and venues:

Where and when are they playing?

Dublin’s Croke Park – 17 May 2018

London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park – 22 May 2018

Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground – 5 June 2018

Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium – 9 June 2018

Cardiff’s Principality Stadium – 15 June 2018

London’s Twickenham Stadium – 19 June 2018

When will tickets go on sale?

Tickets will be available from ticketmaster.co.uk on Friday 2 March at 10am

Fans who have signed up to their official mailing list will be able to buy presale tickets from midnight on Monday 26 February.

Advertisement