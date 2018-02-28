How to buy tickets to the Edinburgh Summer Sessions 2018

Tom Jones, Kasabian, Paloma Faith and Rag'n'Bone Man will be playing a new festival in Scotland this summer

Comedians, actors and circus troupes flock to Edinburgh in August, and this year some of the biggest names in pop and rock will be there too.

A new series of concerts will take place in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle in August.

Here’s the line-up for the Edinburgh Summer Sessions.

Who’s playing?

Tom Jones, Kasabian, Paloma Faith and Rag’n’Bone Man, with more headliners expected to be announced in the next few weeks. Watch this space.

Where and when?

The Summer Sessions will take place during the Festival Fringe at The Ross Bandstand.

Monday 6 August – Tom Jones

Tuesday 14 August – Rag’n’Bone Man

Friday 17 August – Paloma Faith

Saturday 18 August – Kasabian

How much are tickets?

£55.77 for a standing seat, £83.79 for a VIP seat, plus booking fee.

Paloma Faith tickets are already on sale. The rest will be available at 9am on Friday 23 February from ticketmaster.co.uk.

Want to rock out right now?

Here’s “You’re In Love With a Psycho” from Kasabian’s sixth album For Crying Out Loud.