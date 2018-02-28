Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Hollyoaks: Alan Carr films cameo – with his dogs!

Hollyoaks: Alan Carr films cameo – with his dogs!

What's the Chattyman doing in Chester?

c4

Hollyoaks have confirmed comedian Alan Carr will make a cameo appearance this spring.

Advertisement

The Chattyman was revealed on set in pictures released on the soap’s official social media channels along with his beloved Irish setter dogs, Joyce and Bev.

alan-carr

Carr was filming for Crufts Extra, a daily highlights programme on the world famous dog show co-presented with Clare Balding, which starts on Channel 4 next week. As well as going behind the scenes on the soap, Carr shot a non-speaking cameo to be broadcast later this spring.

The specifics of Carr’s appearance have yet to be unveiled, but candid shots from his visit to the Liverpool-based studios showed him posing with cast members including Alex Fletcher (Diane Hutchinson), Haiesha Mistry (Yasmine Maalik), Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay), Jacob Roberts (Damon Kinsella) and Amanda Clapham (Holly Cunningham).

When @chattyman met #Hollyoaks… 😜🐶 #MondayFunday #DogsOfInstagram

A post shared by Hollyoaks (@hollyoaksofficial) on

Last year, Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway played herself reporting on the Amy Barnes murder trial, and Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing appeared as a doctor in scenes with Lysette Anthony (Marnie Nightingale) and Gregory Finnegan (James Nightingale).

So what’s the story behind the presenter of the rebooted Price is Right popping up in the village? A personal appearance at local nightspot the Loft? Is he running low on milk and needs supplies from Price Slice? Or fancies a flat white in newly-opened restaurant The Hutch?

All will be revealed in the coming weeks…

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

Tags

All about Hollyoaks

c4
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Coronation Street: Gary accuses Aidan of sleeping with Alya, reveals Mikey North

112374

BBC director-general refuses to apologise to Cliff Richard for coverage of raid on his home

imagenotavailable1

Victoria Coren: “I play the Connecting Walls obsessively on the Only Connect website”

imagenotavailable1

Eddie Redmayne latest actor linked to Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more