Hollyoaks: Alan Carr films cameo – with his dogs!

What's the Chattyman doing in Chester?

Hollyoaks have confirmed comedian Alan Carr will make a cameo appearance this spring.

The Chattyman was revealed on set in pictures released on the soap’s official social media channels along with his beloved Irish setter dogs, Joyce and Bev.

Carr was filming for Crufts Extra, a daily highlights programme on the world famous dog show co-presented with Clare Balding, which starts on Channel 4 next week. As well as going behind the scenes on the soap, Carr shot a non-speaking cameo to be broadcast later this spring.

The specifics of Carr’s appearance have yet to be unveiled, but candid shots from his visit to the Liverpool-based studios showed him posing with cast members including Alex Fletcher (Diane Hutchinson), Haiesha Mistry (Yasmine Maalik), Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay), Jacob Roberts (Damon Kinsella) and Amanda Clapham (Holly Cunningham).

Last year, Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway played herself reporting on the Amy Barnes murder trial, and Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing appeared as a doctor in scenes with Lysette Anthony (Marnie Nightingale) and Gregory Finnegan (James Nightingale).

So what’s the story behind the presenter of the rebooted Price is Right popping up in the village? A personal appearance at local nightspot the Loft? Is he running low on milk and needs supplies from Price Slice? Or fancies a flat white in newly-opened restaurant The Hutch?

All will be revealed in the coming weeks…

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.