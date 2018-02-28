Coronation Street: Nathan returns as Bethany lashes out

Nasty Nathan Curtis made a surprise comeback to Coronation Street tonight when Bethany Platt thought she saw her abuser during an altercation at lap dancing club.

Bolshy Bethany had defied her family and gone back to working as an exotic dancer, claiming her new profession made her feel in control of her body after last year’s grooming ordeal where Nathan forced her to be part of a sexual abuse ring.

But when a stag party group got out of hand at the club and the flirty fellas started grabbing her, agitated Bethany hallucinated that groom-to-be Jason was her tormentor Nathan, with actor Christopher Harper appearing in a brief close up, before she lashed out and viciously attacked the stag with a glass bottle.

Harper had hinted a possible return to the cobbles in a tweet posted in December showing the actor outside the Manchester set with the caption: “Sometimes bad things don’t just go away. #Nathan”

Traumatised Bethany was arrested and faced an assault charge, and after being quizzed by the police (watch the scene below) she broke down to mum Sarah about her disturbing moment.

Concerned for her mental health and alarmed by how convinced she was that she was face-to-face with Nathan for the first time since he was found guilty in court, Bethany is set to ditch the lap dancing and try therapy again.

Meanwhile, Bethany’s meltdown will have consequences for boyfriend Craig Tinker who’s obsessive compulsive disorder worsens as he blames himself for not being able to protect her. Can Bethany and Craig both get the help they need?

