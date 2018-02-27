Accessibility Links

When is Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup replay on TV?

Everything you need to know about the FA Cup 5th round replay

SWANSEA, WALES - FEBRUARY 10: Ki Sung-Yueng of Swansea City during the Premier League match between Swansea City and Burnley at Liberty Stadium on February 10, 2018 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

FA Cup 5th round replay live on TV 

Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday

8pm BBC2, Tuesday 27th February

Kick-off 8.05pm

Coverage of the fifth-round replay, which takes place at Liberty Stadium.

The original tie at Hillsborough ended in 0-0 draw, meaning the Swans face a third consecutive replay in this season’s competition, having also needed two attempts to progress past Wolverhampton Wanderers and Notts County respectively, though a repeat of the 8-1 shellacking they bestowed on the Magpies in round four seems unlikely.

The winner of this tie does have the added incentive of knowing should they claim victory here and move on to the sixth round, they will earn a home tie against the winners of tomorrow night’s replay between Tottenham Hotpur and Rochdale.

