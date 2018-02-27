The Lethal Weapon cops are back! But not in the form of Mel Gibson and Danny Glover. The new Fox TV comedy-drama series instead follows a rebooted version of LAPD duo Riggs and Murtaugh. Here’s all you need to know about the series now being broadcast on ITV…

Advertisement

What time is Lethal Weapon on TV tonight?

The next episode is on ITV, 9pm Friday 2nd March

What can I expect from the episode?

The New York mafia are in town, as announced via a sparky pre-credits sequence based on the old mob-drama motif of gangsters never losing their impeccable peripheral vision if there’s danger about. The show tackles its trek into Sopranos territory with the usual flippant aplomb, fitting in plenty of whackings, shootings and restaurant tables with chequered tablecloths as Riggs and Murtaugh untangle a case of hitmen hitting each other. The knowing irony’s jacked up by some nice comedy scenes with dorky forensics guy Scorsese, whose latest script involves cops chasing mobsters. Murtaugh’s up in arms, though: the screenplay portrays him as a safe, by-the-book plodder! He’s the only one taking it seriously as another comfortingly undemanding episode speeds past. Review by Jack Seale Who’s in the cast?

Clayne Crawford takes on the Mel Gibson role of Martin Riggs, a Navy SEAL-turned-police officer from El Paso, Texas. And Damon Wayans is Danny Glover’s senior detective Roger Murtaugh.

How do the cast members feel about rebooting the classic franchise?

Advertisement

A brilliantly precisely question there. And – would you believe it – one we’ve got an answer for. Turns out Crawford felt very uneasy about bringing the budding cops back to screen. He told Radio Times: “I felt it was disrespectful to try and capture lightning in a bottle twice – that movie was so special, you couldn’t duplicate it”. You can see our full interview here.