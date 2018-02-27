Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
EastEnders: Mick to use a hitman to kill Aidan?

EastEnders: Mick to use a hitman to kill Aidan?

Will the Irish gangster come to a messy end in next week's episodes?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 27/02/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders -January-April 2018 - TX: 09/03/2018 - Episode: EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5669 (No. 5669) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS TUESDAY 27th FEBRUARY 2018* The war between Mick and Aidan intensifies. Mick Carter (DANNY DYER), Aidan 'JP' Maguire (PATRICK BERGIN) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Jack Barnes

Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) looks set to go to extreme lengths in order to get rid of gangster Aidan Maguire (Patrick Bergin) on next week’s EastEnders – even going to the extent of considering using the services of a hitman!

Advertisement

The beleaguered landlord will reach breaking point after discovering that Aidan has doused the Queen Vic in petrol and left him a note to say that he has mere days to get him the money he feels he’s owed.

But Mick isn’t the only one who’s had enough of the Irish hard man: Mel, too, is fed up with Aidan’s influence and tells Mick that she can provide the number of someone who can get rid of him once and for all.

EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5669

In the end, though, it’s Linda who influences Mick’s decision on the matter. Scenes to be shown on Tuesday 6 March see Linda learn that Aidan has threatened the lives of her and Mick’s children. In a desperate state, she insists to Mick that they make the call – Aidan needs to go.

EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5667

Tense scenes then find Mick anxiously making the acquaintance of the man who could very end up terminating Aidan’s life. As Linda secretly listens in, the hitman has a friendly chat with Mick and asks him if this is what he really wants…

So what will Mick decide to do? Is he about to cross the rubicon and resort to murder to put a halt to Aidan’s malign influence?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about EastEnders

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 27/02/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders -January-April 2018 - TX: 09/03/2018 - Episode: EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5669 (No. 5669) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS TUESDAY 27th FEBRUARY 2018* The war between Mick and Aidan intensifies. Mick Carter (DANNY DYER), Aidan 'JP' Maguire (PATRICK BERGIN) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Jack Barnes
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

134600.1ca6773a-ba47-481b-9108-0a0f1ff5be56

Actor Tim Pigott-Smith dies aged 70

118078

Muggle mortgage Harry Potter’s Privet Drive house is up for sale

Screen Shot 2018-02-22 at 08.31.44

EastEnders: Mick makes shock drugs discovery about Aidan – here’s what happens next

Screen Shot 2017-12-13 at 05.56.17

Watch EastEnders Christmas 2017 teaser trailer sees Max looking murderous

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more