EastEnders: Mick to use a hitman to kill Aidan?

Will the Irish gangster come to a messy end in next week's episodes?

Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) looks set to go to extreme lengths in order to get rid of gangster Aidan Maguire (Patrick Bergin) on next week’s EastEnders – even going to the extent of considering using the services of a hitman!

The beleaguered landlord will reach breaking point after discovering that Aidan has doused the Queen Vic in petrol and left him a note to say that he has mere days to get him the money he feels he’s owed.

But Mick isn’t the only one who’s had enough of the Irish hard man: Mel, too, is fed up with Aidan’s influence and tells Mick that she can provide the number of someone who can get rid of him once and for all.

In the end, though, it’s Linda who influences Mick’s decision on the matter. Scenes to be shown on Tuesday 6 March see Linda learn that Aidan has threatened the lives of her and Mick’s children. In a desperate state, she insists to Mick that they make the call – Aidan needs to go.

Tense scenes then find Mick anxiously making the acquaintance of the man who could very end up terminating Aidan’s life. As Linda secretly listens in, the hitman has a friendly chat with Mick and asks him if this is what he really wants…

So what will Mick decide to do? Is he about to cross the rubicon and resort to murder to put a halt to Aidan’s malign influence?

