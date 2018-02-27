Accessibility Links

EastEnders: Billy and Honey reunite after shock attack?

Are the pair set for a reconciliation as Honey tends to Billy's injuries?

Billy Mitchell will be left bloodied and bruised on next week’s EastEnders when he’s on the receiving end of one of Aidan Maguire’s punches. But it looks as though he’ll be receiving some TLC from Honey, who comes to the aid of her injured estranged husband.

Honey, of course, turfed Billy out of the family home after she found out that he’d cheated on her with Tina Carter while daughter Janet was being treated in hospital. Since then, Billy has been in a desperate state, even opting to squat at the club, only to be discovered with his sleeping bag by Mel and Jack.

Next week’s episodes see Billy inadvertently caught up in the conflict between Mick and Aidan and receiving a thump in the process. But when Honey spots Mel tending to Billy’s cuts, she can’t help but feel a pang of jealousy.

Next thing you know it’s Honey offering Billy tea and sympathy. In fact, she even goes to the extent of giving him back some of his belongings.

Billy then pleads with Honey to let him see the children, but a visit from Janet doesn’t exactly go to plan. By the week’s end, Billy is being offered the spare room at Donna’s house, all of which suggests that he and Honey are further apart than ever before. Is there no road back for the warring pair?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review show

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5667
