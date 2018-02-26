How to buy tickets for the Kylie UK & Ireland ‘Golden’ Arena Tour 2018

Everything you need to know to make sure you get to see the queen of pop live this autumn

Kylie Minogue fans rejoice – the queen of pop has just announced an extensive new UK and Ireland tour for autumn 2018 taking in many of the major cities across the British Isles, from Newcastle, London, Liverpool and Leeds to Manchester, Cardiff, Belfast, Glasgow and Dublin.

The live experience marks the first Kylie Minogue live shows since she embarked on a mini-European tour in 2015 and will celebrate the release of her new album, Golden.

Fans are being promised a country feel to the tour which will be based around the record made in Nashville – although be sure to expect many of the biggest hits from Kylie’s career as part of the show.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale on Friday March 2nd at 10am and can be purchased here.

Are there pre-sale options?

Fans will get early access to tickets to the shows by ordering Kylie’s Golden album before 4pm on Monday 26th February 2018.

Fans will receive a unique code, valid for access to four tickets to the forthcoming arena tour.

What are the full tour dates and venues?

18th September 2018 – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

20th September 2018 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

21st September 2018 – Birmingham, Genting Arena

22nd September 2018 – Bournemouth, International Centre

24th September 2018 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

26th September 2018 – London, O2 Arena

27th September 2018 – London, O2 Arena

30th September 2018 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro Arena

1st October 2018 – Manchester, Manchester Arena

3rd October 2018 – Liverpool, Echo Arena

4th October 2018 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

7th October 2018 – Dublin, 3Arena

8th October 2018 – Belfast, SSE Arena

Want a peek of Golden?

Here’s Kylie talking about making the album, which will be released on 6 April.