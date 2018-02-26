How to buy tickets for Creamfields festival 2018

Everything you need to know to get to the UK's biggest dance festival

With over 300 artists announced and 70,000 people expected, Creamfields 2018 is going to be huge.

The four-day festival takes place over the August bank holiday weekend in Cheshire.

The line-up includes dance legends Carl Cox, Fatboy Slim, Paul Van Dyke and Faithless.

Run by international dance brand Cream, Creamfields is something of a mecca for dance, house and electro lovers. This festival is all about the music and ticket-holders take their tunes seriously.

Cream put on impressive lights displays, confetti, lasers, smoke, fireworks and flames to accompany their world-renowned DJs and please the tens of thousands of fans who have braved the British weather to rave in a field.

This year is it’s 21st anniversary and it’s set to the biggest and best yet.

When?

Thursday 23 to Sunday 26 August

Where?

Daresbury, in the Cheshire countryside

What’s the line-up?

As well as the legends above, the bill includes: Rudimental, Pete Tong, Leftfield, Idris Elba, Groove Armada, Chase and Status, Annie Mac, The Black Madonna and Skream. See the full line-up here.

How much are tickets?

You can buy standard tickets for the Saturday or Sunday for £69.50 plus booking.

There is also a choice of standard two-day (£139), three (£200) or four-day (£220) camping options for those who want to eat, sleep, rave, repeat.

You can also pay more for a bronze, silver or gold ticket for two, three or four days.

Bronze gets you a campsite with proper toilets and hot showers.

Silver gets you the same plus free car parking and access to a “pamper parlour” with luxuries like hair straighteners and mirror.

Gold gets you all that and access to the hospitality arena where you’ll find a hot meal, massages, leather sofas and a cocktail bar.

You can also by a gold day ticket for £130.

All tickets are available from ticketmaster.co.uk

There is an option to pay for your ticket in instalments, meaning you can secure your ticket for just £20 today – and spread the rest of the cost of your festival ticket across the next couple or months. Click here to find out more.

So no glamping?

If you really like your creature comforts, you can choose from a range of glamping camping options, including:

The “Pre-pitch & Party” option is for those who don’t fancy spending the first four hours of the festival trying to put up a tent. Simply arrive, find your pre-erected accommodation, and you are ready to go.

“Dreamfields” is the perfect choice for those who enjoy the finer things in life. From bell tents to luxury lodges, camping has never been so lavish… and best of all, not a portaloo in sight.