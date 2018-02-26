EastEnders to introduce Keegan’s dad Mitch Baker

Trouble is coming for the Taylors next month on EastEnders when Keegan’s dad Mitch turns up in Albert Square.

Mitch – played by Roger Griffiths (Casualty, Doctors, Holby City) will arrive at the Arches in scenes to be shown in April – and it’s soon revealed that he has quite a chequered history with the Taylor clan.

Fans will soon be left wondering whether it’s just a coincidence that he happened to be in Walford when his van needed a repair…

Show bosses are promising that Karen’s ex will make a big impact during his short stint on the soap, with viewers set to ask what Mitch is really after.

Roger Griffiths commented on his arrival: “The Taylors are an established, tight-knit family on the Square, so coming in as Mitch – the wild card – meant I had to hit the ground running.

“I had a brilliant time and the actors who make up the Taylor family made me feel at home instantly. It was love at first sight.”

