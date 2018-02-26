Accessibility Links

EastEnders to introduce Keegan’s dad Mitch Baker

Shifty Mitch will raise eyebrows next month

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/04/2017 - Programme Name: EastEnders - Portraits 2017 - TX: n/a - Episode: EastEnders - Keegan Baker (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Keegan Baker (ZACK MORRIS) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Nicky Johnston

Trouble is coming for the Taylors next month on EastEnders when Keegan’s dad Mitch turns up in Albert Square.

Mitch – played by Roger Griffiths (Casualty, Doctors, Holby City) will arrive at the Arches in scenes to be shown in April – and it’s soon revealed that he has quite a chequered history with the Taylor clan.

Fans will soon be left wondering whether it’s just a coincidence that he happened to be in Walford when his van needed a repair…

Show bosses are promising that Karen’s ex will make a big impact during his short stint on the soap, with viewers set to ask what Mitch is really after.

Roger Griffiths guest-starring on Casualty

Roger Griffiths commented on his arrival: “The Taylors are an established, tight-knit family on the Square, so coming in as Mitch – the wild card – meant I had to hit the ground running.

“I had a brilliant time and the actors who make up the Taylor family made me feel at home instantly. It was love at first sight.”

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

