Coronation Street drugs shock: Billy turns to heroin – and worse is to come

The Weatherfield vicar took the Class A drug this evening

Screen Shot 2018-02-26 at 11.26.06

Coronation Street vicar Billy Mayhew has been left in a drugs-fuelled haze in tonight’s double bill of the ITV soap after taking heroin.

Controversial scenes just shown saw Billy meet with his no-good brother Lee in a local church and ask for methadone, which he has been recently using for pain relief.

Bet when Lee said that he didn’t have any methadone left, Billy ended up getting a hit from the Class A drug that his sibling was offering.

Upcoming episodes of Corrie will see Billy receive a visit from Summer (who, as was seen this evening) has gone to stay for a few days with grandmother Geraldine.

26_02_CORO_LEE_BILLY_020589305834

Shocked at the state of the flat, Summer confronts Billy about what’s going on before confiding in Phelan, who promises that he will help her to sort the situation out.

But before he’s able to do so, Billy looks set to disappear from Weatherfield, leaving friends and neighbours concerned as to his whereabouts. So is Billy about to be plunged further into addiction after going missing from the Street?

Speaking about the drama that lies ahead, a source told The Sun recently: “This will be quite a harrowing storyline, and Billy is set for a really rough time, especially when others find out about his habit.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of all this week’s drama on Coronation Street below

