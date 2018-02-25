EastEnders: Jay beaten up by drug dealer

Aidan's associate lamps the lad as he tries to stamp out the Square's drug problem

Drugs are rife in Walford thanks to gangster Aidan Maguire dealing in the Queen Vic, but in this week’s EastEnders Jay Brown tries to put a stop to the crime – only to end up on the receiving end of a violent assault.

Viewers saw dodgy Cal acting suspiciously in the pub last week, and was busted by Shirley Carter who clocked he was peddling drugs from the gents’ loos.

Landlord Mick then stepped in and was worried when he worked out local crime boss Aidan was behind the operation, reigniting the feud between him the Carters who he still has beef with following the botched robbery and the disappearing cash.

In new pictures from Monday night’s episode, plucky Jay sees Cal in the Square and fronts up to the lowlife, advising him to sling his hook and stop his dealing. But cocky Cal puts the mouthy mechanic straight and punches him to the floor!

Has Jay just made the situation worse for the Carters’ ongoing clash with Aidan? Will the whole of Albert Square be roped into the war between Mick and the menacing Mr Maguire? And what drastic action does Linda end up taking against the man threatening her family later in the week?

