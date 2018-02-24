Home and Away: Kat dies in car crash as Robbo escapes the Bay

Home and Away’s Kat Chapman meets a tragic end when the pregnant police officer dies following a car crash as she flees Summer Bay with gangster boyfriend Robbo.

Discovering amnesiac Robbo’s true identity is lethal hitman Beckett Reid doesn’t stop Kat’s feelings for the fit fella, as the remorseful thug insists he doesn’t remember anything from his old life and pleads for them to go on the run together and make a fresh start as a proper couple away from the Bay.

Giving himself up to the cops proves to Kat that Robbo is a changed man, and despite the risks she frees her lover from his cell and the pair prepare to leave their pasts behind and do a runner.

Ash Ashford, fearful for the safety of his Kat’s unborn baby, catches them – but he’s knocked unconscious by a punch from Robbo and locked in the cell by him and Kat!

Meanwhile, Kat and Robbo speed along the road towards a new life when their car is involved in a massive collision. Dazed Robbo sees Kat is covered in blood and seriously injured, and as he tries to help her he hears the sound of sirens – the authorities are on their way and he’s bound to end up back inside.

Fading Kat urges him to run and leave her behind, or face a life behind bars. Devastated, Robbo bids an emotional goodbye to his beloved and disappears into the night – and Kat and the baby later die in hospital…

Devastated Ash swears revenge as the community reacts to the tragic news, but will be find Robbo? Or is this the last we’ve seen of him?

Home and Away airs these scenes the week beginning Monday 5 March, and continues weekdays on Channel 5 at 1.15pm and 6pm.