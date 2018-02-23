Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Why isn’t Eve Myles in Victoria series 2?

Why isn’t Eve Myles in Victoria series 2?

Mrs Jenkins is missing - but what's happened to her?

Eve Myles Victoria

There’s a notable absence in the palace in Victoria series 2 – Eve Myles’ Mrs Jenkins is no longer serving as the Queen’s dresser, clearing the way for Miss Skerrett to take on the job.

Advertisement

But why isn’t Eve Myles back for the second season? Daisy Goodwin said she’d be devastated if she didn’t return, in a Q&A with fans on RadioTimes.com last year.

Well, RadioTimes.com understands that schedules quite simply didn’t match up, so Myles won’t be featuring in series 2 after all.

However, you may well spot one of her Torchwood co-stars on the show. Tom Price, who played Andy, stars as The Duke of Sutherland, husband to Harriet Sutherland. Will he be taking the law into his own hands if his missus runs off with Prince Ernest (David Oakes)?

Advertisement

Victoria season two airs on Sundays, 9/8c on PBS Masterpiece

Tags

All about Victoria

Victoria Christmas special
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

116931

ratings Poldark edges out Victoria in battle of the Sunday night dramas 

133555.06ef204b-3721-4eca-adc5-eaa260767771

Enjoy a royal day out with Victoria’s Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes at the Radio Times Festival

115394

Video Jenna Coleman becomes queen of England in new clip from Victoria

116051

no drama BBC and ITV defend Poldark and Victoria head-to-head scheduling

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more