UK fans LOVED Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon

Looks like E4 have another hit on their hands

In what may be unsurprising news given the success of its parent show, Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon seems to have been a hit following its UK broadcast debut, with fans on Twitter praising the comedy-drama series after watching it on E4 last night.

Advertisement

Starring Iain Armitage as the younger version of breakout Big Bang character Sheldon Cooper (played by Jim Parsons in the main series), the new show follows Sheldon’s attempts to fit in at high school, make scientific discoveries and deal with his unusual family – and while not everyone had expected to like it, the viewers were lapping it up on Thursday night.

'Young Sheldon' – promising so far. Drama not comedy. Touching, sweet and thoughtful. I feared it was going to go badly wrong… #YoungSheldon — John Bertram (@BenthamBloke) February 22, 2018

I didn’t actually think it was going to be any good, but was pretty good, and the casting is 👌🏻👌🏻 #YoungSheldon — 👋🏻 (@FIFASLAYER7) February 22, 2018

#YoungSheldon was far better than I was expecting. Jim Parsons narrating it certainly gives it some added credibility. — Matt Lawton (@LeytherMatt) February 22, 2018

Oh god #YoungSheldon is so emotional. I have found my next love to replace #CelebsGoDating — DD (@deborahddnntt) February 22, 2018

Didn't think I'd like #YoungSheldon on @E4Tweets but I actually enjoyed it. He's a bit too cute-sie. (And too much emotional intelligence.) But I liked having the adult Sheldon narrating. — Huw Williams (@HuwDWilliams) February 22, 2018

I was sceptical but #YoungSheldon was SO GOOD! LOVED IT! @E4Tweets 😊 — c l α я є в ε მ я (@cLare_beaR_) February 22, 2018

I really enjoyed #YoungSheldon. Brilliantly cast for the whole family and funny. Love it! — MrsJones (@MummyToADiva) February 22, 2018

I absolutely love Young Sheldon, I can see me being awake all night binge watching it #YoungSheldon pic.twitter.com/fHUnqRr5Mw — laura~ (@czubko_) February 22, 2018

The first 10 minutes of #YoungSheldon has been funnier than the past 5 series of #BigBangTheory combined — Rob Booth (@DrinkingBooth) February 22, 2018

And many especially loved the family connection in the series, with Sheldon’s mother played by Zoe Kerry, the daughter of the actress (Lady Bird’s Laurie Metcalf) who plays her in The Big Bang Theory.

Loving #youngsheldon so far. Acting and casting is perfect – especially love that Mary is played by the daughter of the actress who plays her in #BBT. — Gill. ⚓️ (@gilldoes) February 23, 2018

Watching #YoungSheldon only to talk all the way through about the amazing choice they made for his mom only to google her and find out it’s actually @LaurieMetcalf55 real daughter! 😅 — Emma (@Emmajonez81) February 22, 2018

Absolutely LOVED #YoungSheldon. Iain Armitage is the cutest little thing I’ve seen in ages and the casting of his mother was brilliant 💯 pic.twitter.com/fRzoDJHblp — AOIFE (@aoifewalsh90) February 22, 2018

Of course, not everyone was a fan, with some viewers suggesting the series was a laugh-free zone.

Wow. #YoungSheldon was laugh free. Who commissioned this? They’ll film and air any old crap today. At least the Big Bang had humour. — Rob McCarthy (@Croesrob) February 22, 2018

#YoungSheldon is walking a very thin line. I'm not sure which bits are played for laughs and which bits are highlighting the problems high functioning autistic children have in school.

What is for certain is that the programme is not a comedy. — Conor Murphy (@conorsmurf) February 22, 2018

Still, for the most part people were excited to see more – even if it did mean a bit of a wait…

Loved #YoungSheldon but only watching half and hour a week in a world where all we do is binge watch? I think I’m going to get bored of waiting each week 🤷🏼‍♀️ should have played 2 back to back to make the hour most shows do — Toni Pring (@Pringo15) February 23, 2018

Advertisement

Young Sheldon continues on E4 on Thursdays at 8:30pm