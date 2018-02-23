How to book tickets for The Killers’ UK tour 2018

The Killers will play four stadium shows in the UK in 2018 - here's where and when they're playing

Following the release of their fifth album Wonderful Wonderful, The Killers are embarking on their first UK tour for over 10 years.

The US rock band will be performing four dates in the UK – in Newport, Swansea, Glasgow and Bolton.

Here are all the details.

Where and when are they playing?

Thursday 21 June 2018 – Seaclose Park, Newport – SOLD OUT

Saturday 23 June 2018 – Liberty Stadium, Swansea

Friday 13 July – Macron Stadium, Bolton

The Killers will also be playing Glasgow’s TRANSMT Festival on Sunday 8 July, along with Franz Ferdinand and CHVRCHES.

How much are tickets?

Seated tickets start at £49.50, plus booking fee. VIP packages are also available. All tickets can be bought from ticketmaster.co.uk.

Need a reminder of why they’re worth seeing?

Here they are back in 2004, with Mr Brightside…