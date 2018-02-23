How to buy tickets for Sheryl Crow’s 2018 tour

Here's where and when the American country star will be playing in the UK this summer

Following the release of her tenth album ‘Be Myself’, Sheryl Crow is coming to the UK for three nights only this summer.

Advertisement

Showcasing her signature blend of rock, folk and pop, it is easy to see why she has gained so many fans across the world. Now you have the chance to see her perform live in the UK, with shows planned for:

Tuesday 19 June 2018 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham

Thursday 21 June 2018 – The Sage, Gateshead

Friday 22 June 2018 – Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 23 February at 10am from ticketmaster.co.uk.

She will also be performing at the Isle of Wight Festival, alongside other huge acts including Depeche Mode, The Killers, Kasabian and Liam Gallagher.

Here she is performing the title track of her tenth album in Los Angeles last summer.