How to buy tickets for Justin Timberlake’s Man of the Woods tour 2018

The pop icon will be playing eight shows in the UK this summer - here's how to get tickets to one of this year's hottest concerts

Justin Timberlake has added four new UK dates to his Man of the Woods tour.

Advertisement

Following the launch of his fifth album, and fresh from his performance at the NFL Super Bowl, the singer announced a huge world tour that now includes eight dates in the UK in Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

It’s the singer’s first tour since his acclaimed 20/20 Experience tour back in 2014, which saw him embracing classic suits and the big band era.

Where and when is Justin Timberlake playing in the UK?

27 June 2018 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

NEW DATE: 28 June 2018 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

1 July 2018 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

NEW DATE: 2 July 2018 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

NEW DATE: 5 July 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

6 July 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

9 July 2018 – The O2, London

NEW DATE: 11 July 2018 – The O2, London

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale at 9am on Friday 23 February, and you can get ordinary and VIP tickets by clicking here.

Fancy a big juicy slice of JT right now?

Oh ok – here is a video of what he does best… rocking his body, and the world, back in 2009.