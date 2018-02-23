Coronation Street: Phelan rumbles Nicola and Gary’s secret plan! Here’s what happens next

What will Pat's next move be as he exposes his daughter's plot against him?

Coronation Street villain Pat Phelan has exposed daughter Nicola Rubinstein’s secret plot to prove he’s a killer and banished her from his life. As he continues to deny his crimes and play the injured party, what reprisals will there be for Nicola and co-conspirator Gary Windass? And is Eileen now in more danger than ever from her homicidal husband?

Phelan figured out his daughter’s deceit earlier this week when he discovered she was secretly harbouring teenage tearaway Seb Franklin. Putting the pieces together, Pat realised Nicola, Seb and Gary were all colluding to catch him out – and he wasn’t happy.

After confronting Gary at the building site, a health scare for pregnant Nicola saw the brooding builder and her baby daddy rush to hospital and wait for news – but once the expectant mum was out of danger a tense showdown between father and daughter ensued with Pat revealing he knew she was hiding Seb and was secretly gathering evidence against him.

Terrified Nicola levelled Seb’s accusations that he killed Luke Britton at her fuming father, but unflinching Pat turned the situation around making Nicola feel guilty for doubting his innocence told her he never wanted to see her again…

As Eileen reeled at her husband’s news back at home she berated Nicola’s betrayal, with Pat delivering a chilling warning that Nicola, Gary and Seb could “all go to hell…”

Next week, Eileen seeks answers from Nicola herself, but with manipulative Phelan isolating her from anyone who badmouths him will she manage to convince her stepmum of the terrible truth? Plus, Phelan gets worrying news from the building site – have his victim’s bodies been discovered?

Pat’s behaviour is reaching disturbing new levels of sociopathy, to the point where it’s becoming murky as to what he believes himself. Does he feel any guilt for his actions? Is he claiming he’s above any kind of punishment? It’s not as if he had much of a conscience before, but as Pat’s moral compass spins out of control it’s Eileen we’re worried about…

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

