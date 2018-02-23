How to buy tickets to the Six Nations rugby 2018

Everything you need to know to get tickets to see England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France or Italy in action

The Six Nations Championship is back for 2018, and tickets are available now.

The competition takes place over seven weekends, in stadia across England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy, and this year kicks off on 3rd February, culminating on 17th March.

England won in 2016 and last year, and are looking to lift the trophy for a third consecutive year.

How to buy Six Nations tickets

The Six Nations is now in its 19th series, and if you want to be there this time around to see the action live, matches will be taking place at the following venues.

3rd February – Wales v Scotland, Cardiff, Principality Stadium

3rd February – France v Ireland, Île-de-France, Stade de France in Saint-Denis

4th February – Italy v England, Lazio, Stadio Olimpico in Roma

10th February – Ireland v Italy, Dublin, Aviva Stadium

10th February – England v Wales, Twickenham, Twickenham Stadium

11th February – Scotland v France, Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium

23rd February – France v Italy, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Orange Vélodrome in Marseille

24th February, Ireland v Wales, Dublin, Aviva Stadium

24th February, Scotland v England, Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium

10th March – Ireland v Scotland, Dublin, Aviva Stadium

10th March – France v England, Île-de-France, Stade de France in Saint-Denis

11th March – Wales v Italy, Cardiff, Principality Stadium

17th March – Italy v Scotland, Lazio, Stadio Olimpico in Roma

17th March – England v Ireland, Twickenham, Twickenham Stadium

Watch the highlights from 2017