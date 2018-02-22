How to buy tickets for Wilderness festival 2018

From the line-up to the food, here's everything you need to know about this classy festival in Oxfordshire

At Wilderness festival, art, culture and food enjoy equal billing with the music.

This year the likes of Nile Rogers and Jon Hopkins will be rubbing shoulders with political, moral and literary debates, contemporary dance, cricket and fire-eaters. There’s also a lakeside spa, a banquet by Yotam Ottolenghi and a champagne bar.

There’s even a chance to learn about eco-friendly crafting, archery and fly-fishing – and to indulge in a spot of wild singing, whatever that is.

Sounds like the festival for you? Here are the all-important details.

When is it?

August 2nd to 5th 2018

Where is it?

Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire

Who’s playing?

As ever, it’s an eclectic mix: Nile Rodgers & Chic, Bastille, electronica genius Jon Hopkins, saxophonist Kamasi Washington, indie oddball Baxter Dury, soulful singer Mahalia, and many, many more. The late-night DJs include Groove Armada.

But it’s not just about the music?

Venerable institutions the BFI, V&A, the London Review of Books and the Royal Academy of Arts will all be there. There’s also a return of Letters Live: top-draw actors read literary correspondence (Benedict Cumberbatch did it one year).

As usual, the food is a cut above the usual festival fare: Yotam Ottolenghi is putting on a banquet, Angela Hartnett’s Cafe Murano, Petersham Nurseries and posh pizza joint Homeslice will all have tents.

Wash it down with champagne, a cocktail from the Sipsmith Gin Palace or a craft beer from the Meantime tent.

How much are tickets?

The spring release tickets are available now from ticketmaster.co.uk.

Adult tickets cost £190.75, teen tickets are £126.25, junior tickets cost £39.75, child tickets cost £6.25

If you book seven adult tickets, you get one free.

What are the campsites like?

When you book your ticket, you choose your campsite: there’s a quiet one, a family one, an accessible one, a campervan one, one where your tent is provided and a boutique one for glampers. If you’re planning to drive, you’ll also need a vehicle pass.

Do I need to pay all at once?

You can pay in instalments but it does end up costing a bit more because you pay the summer release price. So an adult ticket costs £200.95 instead of £190.75.